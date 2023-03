videoDetails

Weather changes after light rain in Delhi

| Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

The people of Delhi, who are battling with the scorching heat like May in March, have got a big relief from the rains this morning. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the kind of rain that has occurred today, the weather will remain pleasant in most parts of the country for the next 72 hours i.e. three days.