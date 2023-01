videoDetails

Weather News: Bad wind hit with cold wave in Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Weather News: It is getting cold in all the states of North India. At the same time, a red alert has been issued for winter in Delhi-NCR. Along with the severe cold in Delhi, people are also facing the brunt of air pollution.