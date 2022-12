videoDetails

Weather News: Dense fog in many states including Delhi, IMD issues alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Weather Update: In many states of the country, dense fog has started troubling people. (Weather Update) According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog is going to be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh for the next 3 days.