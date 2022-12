videoDetails

Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert On Cold Wave, Winters To increase Further in Delhi, Punjab & Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Amid cold wave in North India, Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert. Cold will increase further in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana. Apart from this, cold is expected to increase in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as well.