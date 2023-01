videoDetails

Weather Update: Intermittent rain in many areas of Delhi-NCR overnight, drop in temperature

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Weather Update: It rained continuously since the morning of January 29 in Delhi-NCR and its surrounding areas. During this time there was no sunlight at all during the day. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern is not going to change in the coming days. Cold has increased again due to rain in Delhi today