What did Anurag Thakur say on PM Modi's security lapse?

Union Minister Anurag Thakur told during a press conference that the court has made serious remarks on the security lapse of the Prime Minister. Court has given instructions about the safety measures and safeguards to be kept in mind regarding PM's security. Further questioning the Congress, he said that why did the Congress allow security lapse of the Prime Minister of the country.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
