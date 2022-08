What did CM Gehlot said on the rape of girls?

Rajasthan CM Gehlot's statement on rape, said that since the law to hang the accused of rape, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

