What did CM Kejriwal say on Udaipur And Amravati incident ?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed a public meeting in Ahmedabad. During this, in a conversation with the media, he reacted to the murders in Udaipur and Amravati. CM Kejriwal said that we condemn the Udaipur and Amravati incident. Whatever happened here has gone wrong.

|Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
