What did CM Kejriwal say on Udaipur And Amravati incident ?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed a public meeting in Ahmedabad. During this, in a conversation with the media, he reacted to the murders in Udaipur and Amravati. CM Kejriwal said that we condemn the Udaipur and Amravati incident. Whatever happened here has gone wrong.
