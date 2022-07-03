What did CM Kejriwal say on Udaipur And Amravati incident ?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed a public meeting in Ahmedabad. During this, in a conversation with the media, he reacted to the murders in Udaipur and Amravati. CM Kejriwal said that we condemn the Udaipur and Amravati incident. Whatever happened here has gone wrong.

| Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

