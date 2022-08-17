What did Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina say on target killing?

Once again the incident of target killing has come to the fore from Kashmir. A Kashmiri Pandit named Sunil Bhatt was killed in the firing by terrorists in Shopian. Since this incident, the question is arising whether target killing has started again. On this issue, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravindra Raina, while talking to Zee News, has challenged the terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:28 AM IST

