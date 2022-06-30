NewsVideos

What did Kangana say on Uddhav Thackeray after his resignation?

The political crisis that has been going on in Maharashtra for the last 9 days has finally come to an end. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation while giving an address through Facebook and then submitted the resignation to the Governor. Kangana Ranaut has targeted Uddhav Thackeray by releasing a video.

Jun 30, 2022
