What did PM Modi say while condoling the death of Cyrus Mistry?

Former Tata Group chairman and industrialist Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled his death. He tweeted that the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

