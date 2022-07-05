NewsVideos

what Shalabmani Tripathi said in conversation with Zee News

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Chhattisgarh Police has reached inside his house. See what Shalabmani Tripathi said on the matter..

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
