What's the meaning of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party protests?

Pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised by Samajwadi Party workers during a party rally held in Agra on Thursday. A video has gone viral in which people present at the rally of the Samajwadi Party were heard raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. These slogans were raised when Samajwadi Party workers were returning after protesting against the BJP government.