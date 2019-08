When we can do away with Sati, child marriages, then why not Triple Talaq , says PM Narendra Modi

Rights of Muslim women was another topic the Prime Minister touched on a few times during his speech. "Several Islamic countries did away with the obsolete Triple Talaq law long ago. Then why did it take us so long to repeal this? When we can do away with Sati, child marriages, then why not Triple Talaq. We guarantee the safety of our mothers and sister," said the PM.