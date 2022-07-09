NewsVideos

Why did Elon Musk cancel the deal with Twitter?

Elon Musk, who has been making headlines recently, mocked US President Joe Biden and broke the deal to buy Twitter by accusing Twitter of fraud. After the cancellation of the deal, the dispute between Musk and Twitter seems to be increasing. Know why Musk broke the deal with Twitter?

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 10:27 PM IST
