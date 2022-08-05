Why did the chairperson of the women's commission lose her cool?

The Vice-Chairman of the Women's Commission, Sushma Singh, who reached Meerut on a two-day visit, strongly reprimanded the inspector for not registering a case in the Meerut District Officer's office. Actually a woman had come to register her complaint in the case of domestic violence. The woman alleged that five months ago her father-in-law had tried to rape her.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

