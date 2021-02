Why Rahul Gandhi does not trust the India-China disengagement?

After 10 months of tension, India took a tough stand and forced the Chinese army to be sent back about 8 km on the northern shore of Pangong Lake. Soon the forces of India and China will return to their old places. But Rahul Gandhi does not trust the India-China disengagement. Rahul's 'Made in China' politics is questioning the country's pride.