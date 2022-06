'Why the MLAs left, it will be revealed soon': Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said that even today our party is completely together. I stand with Uddhav Thackeray till my last breath, and it will be revealed soon why the MLA left.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

