Wife Aaliya Accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui of rape she says, 'Nawaz trying to snatch the child'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Alia Siddiqui has made serious allegations against Nawazuddin. Alia has shared a video in which she is accusing Nawazuddin of rape.