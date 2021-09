Will Bulldozer be an election issue in Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022?

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP over the houses being demolished in the name of development in Ayodhya. Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP should change its election symbol from 'lotus' to 'bulldozer'. Akhilesh also responded to PM Modi's allegations saying that BJP's departure is now confirmed.