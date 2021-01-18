Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?
Farmers who have been opposing the agricultural laws for two months are talking about organizing a proposed tractor rally on Republic Day and continuing their sit-in till the repeal of the agricultural laws, for which the Supreme Court will hear the case.
Domain:
India
English Title:
Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?
Home Title:
Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?
IsYouTube:
No
YT Code:
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/45c0d571442202c1274320712dbbc4fd.mp4/index.m3u8
Image:
Duration:
PT17M4S