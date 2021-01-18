Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?

Farmers who have been opposing the agricultural laws for two months are talking about organizing a proposed tractor rally on Republic Day and continuing their sit-in till the repeal of the agricultural laws, for which the Supreme Court will hear the case.

Domain: 
India
English Title: 
Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?
Home Title: 

Will Supreme court refuse for farmers tractor rally to be held on January 26?

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/45c0d571442202c1274320712dbbc4fd.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
Tags: 
Farmers protest
Farmers movement
Supreme Court
India
kisan andolan
India
Zee News
Zee Special Videos
Duration: 
PT17M4S