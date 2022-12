videoDetails

Winter Session of Parliament: Mansukh Mandaviya Comments on India's Corona says, 'Better Covid Management in India'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

During the winter session of Parliament, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya issued a statement regarding the new variant of Corona. During this, he described India's Covid management system as better than the world. Know what all he said.