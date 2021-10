Witness Prabhakar Raghoji Sail files affidavit in Aryan Khan case

In a major development related to the Aryan Khan case, a witness Prabhakar Raghoji Sail has filed an affidavit before the court claiming pay-offs against the Narcotics Control Bureau and now missing private detective KP Gosavi. Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following which the NCB had raised a question mark over the anti-drug agency.