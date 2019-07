Women MPs demand 'very strict action' against Azam Khan

Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes over Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan's alleged derogatory and sexist remark on BJP MP Rama Devi with lawmakers from across all parties demanding an unconditional apology from him. Khan had on Thursday triggered a political storm by commenting on BJP MP Rama Devi when she was officiating as the Speaker. Watch this video to know more.