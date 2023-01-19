हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Women Wrestlers Case: Wrestlers strike again after talks with the government
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 19, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Wrestlers are adamant on their demands on the issue of exploitation of women wrestlers. After talks with the government, the strike has started once again.
×
All Videos
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
3:35
Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh
5:29
Badhir News: JP Nadda offers prayers at ISKCON temple in Bengal
7:40
Wrestler Bajrang Punia arrive to talk to the government
Trending Videos
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
3:35
Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh
5:29
Badhir News: JP Nadda offers prayers at ISKCON temple in Bengal
7:40
Wrestler Bajrang Punia arrive to talk to the government
Bajrang Punia,bajrang punia on brij bhushan sharan singh,indian wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,Wrestlers protest,indian wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest on jantar mantar,wrestlers protest at jantar mantar,wrestler protest against wfi,wrestlers protest in delhi,bajrang punia protest,bajrang punia news delhi news,jantar mantar wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest against wrestling federation of india,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,Zee News,Breaking News,