Women Wrestlers Case: Wrestlers strike again after talks with the government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Wrestlers are adamant on their demands on the issue of exploitation of women wrestlers. After talks with the government, the strike has started once again.

