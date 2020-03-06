Women's Day Special: Late Major's wife set to join Indian Army

A year ago, Nitika Dhoundiyal was shattered when she came to know that her husband Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal was martyred during an operation against the terrorists that took place following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, Nitika has summed up the courage deciding to follow the footsteps of her late husband and is all set to join the Indian Army. On the occasion of International Women's Day, she fits as the perfect example for hashtag 'She Inspires Us' which PM Narendra Modi tweeted.