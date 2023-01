videoDetails

Women's Under-19 World Cup Final Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

The final match of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will be played between India and England (IND W vs ENG W U19 T20 WC Final 2023). Shefali Verma will enter the field under her leadership with the intention of creating history by making India win against England.