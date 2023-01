videoDetails

Wrestler Bajrang Punia's Big Claim on Women Wrestlers Harassment Case

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has made a big claim on Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Women Wrestlers Harassment Case. Bajrang Punia said, 'Brijbhushan is trying to escape abroad'. Women wrestlers have made many serious allegations against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the second day today.