Wrestlers strike ends in Delhi, committee submit report to government after 4 weeks

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Wrestlers, who have been protesting for two days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, ended their sit-in late on Friday night after getting assurance from the central government to resolve their grievances. Till the completion of the investigation, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been relieved of the responsibilities of the post of President.