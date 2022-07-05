Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case: Manoj Tiwari raises questions on Chhattisgarh Police's action

Attack on action of Chhattisgarh Police. Manoj Tiwari raised questions on the action. He said that whether the Chhattisgarh government has become so blind in the love of Rahul Gandhi that they have forgot the law and order.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

