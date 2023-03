videoDetails

Zee News Exclusive: Famous folk singer Neha Singh Rathore talks to Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

The UP police had sent a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore seeking her response to the song sung by her. Since then singer Neha Singh Rathore is in constant headlines. He has openly expressed his views on the platform of Zee News.