Zee News Exclusive: In conversation with Kathua rape-murder case acquit Vishal Jangotra

Zee News exclusively talks to Vishal Jangotra after he was acquitted this morning by a special court in Pathankot. He told us that he was falsely implicated in the Kathua rape-murder case as he was writing his exams in Khatauli, Uttar Pradesh. Watch full video to know more.