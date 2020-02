Zee News Ground Report: How are the youth of Kerala becoming victims of terror?

Religion conspiracy and love Jihad case has emerged in the southern state Kerala. A young Hindu-Muslim couple Nimisha and Meren got married and later Nimisha changed her religion to Islam and her name to Fatima. The husband whose real name was Isa took his wife Nimisha to Afghanistan to join the ISIS. In this segment watch- Kerala के युवा कैसे बन रहे है आतंक के शिकार?