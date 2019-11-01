Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave guest panel on Ayodhya land dispute

In this segment of Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave, Our guest panellists talk on Ayodhya land dispute. The country's largest news network, Zee News, has organised India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday with an aim to focus on issues like nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Top leaders who will participate in the Zee News Conclave as speakers include – Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM a