Zee News spoke to election strategist Prashant Kishor amidst the ongoing political struggle in Bihar

Zee News spoke to election strategist Prashant Kishor amidst the ongoing political struggle in Bihar. He said that the current situation which started in Bihar in the last 10 years is the next step in the same chain.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
Zee News spoke to election strategist Prashant Kishor amidst the ongoing political struggle in Bihar. He said that the current situation which started in Bihar in the last 10 years is the next step in the same chain.

