Zee Sammelan 2022: Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praises Zee Group

Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praised the Zee Group for the Zee Sammelan. He said that Zee Group has given a great platform like Zee Sammelan to discuss all the issues of the country.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Anurag Garg, National Vice President of International Vysya Federation praised the Zee Group for the Zee Sammelan. He said that Zee Group has given a great platform like Zee Sammelan to discuss all the issues of the country.