NewsVideos

Zee Sammelan 2022: What did Asaduddin Owaisi say on Muslims living among Hindus?

In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that when every caste in the country can do its politics. Akhilesh Yadav can say that this is the party of Yadavs. BJP can say that this is a party of upper castes. So if Muslims keep their word, then what is the problem with it?

|Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
In the Zee conference, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that when every caste in the country can do its politics. Akhilesh Yadav can say that this is the party of Yadavs. BJP can say that this is a party of upper castes. So if Muslims keep their word, then what is the problem with it?

All Videos

Zee Sammelan 2022: What did Asaduddin Owaisi say on Agnipath scheme?
8:54
Zee Sammelan 2022: What did Asaduddin Owaisi say on Agnipath scheme?
Zee Sammelan 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi's reply on the issue of hijab
9:37
Zee Sammelan 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi's reply on the issue of hijab
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today there are 200 mobile factories in India - Sudhanshu Trivedi
7:58
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today there are 200 mobile factories in India - Sudhanshu Trivedi
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sudhanshu Trivedi's Big Statement on Agnipath scheme
8:54
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sudhanshu Trivedi's Big Statement on Agnipath scheme
Zee Sammelan 2022: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices
4:1
Zee Sammelan 2022: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices

Trending Videos

8:54
Zee Sammelan 2022: What did Asaduddin Owaisi say on Agnipath scheme?
9:37
Zee Sammelan 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi's reply on the issue of hijab
7:58
Zee Sammelan 2022: Today there are 200 mobile factories in India - Sudhanshu Trivedi
8:54
Zee Sammelan 2022: Sudhanshu Trivedi's Big Statement on Agnipath scheme
4:1
Zee Sammelan 2022: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on oil prices
zee sammelan 2022 live,zee sammelan live,zee news sammelan,zee news sammelan 2022 live,zee news sammelan live,sammelan 2022,sammelan 2022 zee news live,Asaduddin Owaisi,asaduddin owaisi latest speech,Asaduddin Owaisi news,asaduddin owaisi live news,asaduddin owaisi interview,asaduddin owaisi interview zee news,asaduddin owaisi interview zee sammelan,zee sammelan owaisi,zee owaisi live,owaisi big statement on bjp leaders,Asaduddin owaisi On ShivSena,