ZEE Super 80: Google's CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi, says,'Technological development took place under PM's leadership'

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Sundar Pichai said, 'It is evident to see technological change at a rapid pace under the leadership of PM Modi.