NewsVideos

Zee Top 10: Second phase of polling for 93 seats in Gujarat today.

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Shraddha Murder Case: 5 proofs to hang Aftab.
3:22
Shraddha Murder Case: 5 proofs to hang Aftab.
Voting in UP's Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Rampur-Khatauli assembly seat today.
6:8
Voting in UP's Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Rampur-Khatauli assembly seat today.
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats in the last phase today, 833 candidates are in the fray
16:39
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats in the last phase today, 833 candidates are in the fray
Voting for 93 seats in Gujarat, PM Modi will vote in Ahmedabad. Gujarat assembly elections
7:31
Voting for 93 seats in Gujarat, PM Modi will vote in Ahmedabad. Gujarat assembly elections
Watch: Russia-Ukraine war triggers mental health crisis among Ukraine Army soldiers
Watch: Russia-Ukraine war triggers mental health crisis among Ukraine Army soldiers

Trending Videos

3:22
Shraddha Murder Case: 5 proofs to hang Aftab.
6:8
Voting in UP's Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Rampur-Khatauli assembly seat today.
16:39
Gujarat Election 2022: Voting on 93 seats in the last phase today, 833 candidates are in the fray
7:31
Voting for 93 seats in Gujarat, PM Modi will vote in Ahmedabad. Gujarat assembly elections
Watch: Russia-Ukraine war triggers mental health crisis among Ukraine Army soldiers
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat 2022 election,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election news,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election date,gujarat chunav 2022,gujarat election survey,