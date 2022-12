videoDetails

Zee Top 50: America makes a big announcement to provide security assistance to Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on US tour. Meanwhile, America has announced to provide security assistance to Ukraine. America will give a security package of 1.85 billion dollars to Ukraine. Zelensky expressed gratitude to America.