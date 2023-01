videoDetails

Zee Top 50: Major train accident in Rajasthan, 11 coaches of Suryanagari Express train derailed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Suryanagari Express Train Derailed: A major rail accident has happened in Rajasthan. 11 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed in Pali district.