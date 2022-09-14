NewsVideos

Birth of children in Pitru Paksha, auspicious or inauspicious

15 days of Pitru Paksha is the time to perform Shradh-tarpan for the ancestors. It shows respect to ancestors. In such a time, the birth of children is auspicious or inauspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Shradh, which started from September 10 on Pitru Paksha, will continue till September 25. Some special things have been told in the scriptures regarding the children born during these 15 days of Pitru Paksha.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:18 PM IST
15 days of Pitru Paksha is the time to perform Shradh-tarpan for the ancestors. It shows respect to ancestors. In such a time, the birth of children is auspicious or inauspicious. According to the Hindu calendar, Shradh, which started from September 10 on Pitru Paksha, will continue till September 25. Some special things have been told in the scriptures regarding the children born during these 15 days of Pitru Paksha.

All Videos

Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects

Trending Videos

10:33
Four accused arrested in Begusarai firing case
2:36
8 MLAs of Goa Congress join BJP
Dr. O.P. Sharma explains how hypertension can harm your heart.
Basic investigations for detecting heart-disease
5:9
Desh Superfast: Bihar police arrested two suspects
pitru paksh me janme bacche,Pitru paksha,pitru paksh me janme log,pitra paksh mein janme bacche kaise hote hain,pitru paksh born baby,pitru paksh me janm,pitru paksha me janme bache,pitru paksha 2022,pitra paksh me janme bachche,pitru paksha me janme bacche ka bhavisya,pitru paksh me janm lene wale ka future kaisa hota hai,pitru paksha me janme bache ka bhavisya,pitru paksha me janme bache shubh aur ashubh,pitru paksh,pitra paksh me janme bachche kaise hote hai,