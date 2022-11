Block Twitter accounts of Congress, directs Court after Copyright Violations| Zee News English

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Bengaluru court on November 7 directed Twitter to temporarily block Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts. This move came after Congress allegedly infringed the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF-2.