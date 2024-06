videoDetails

CM Yogi to hold Cabinet Meeting on Bulandshahr and Khurja development

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Lucknow Chief Minister Yogi directed to form a big development authority by merging both Khurja and Bulandshahr development authorities. Today, in a high-level meeting convened at his official residence in Lucknow district, he observed the presentation of GIS-based Master Plan-2031 of Khurja, Bulandshahr and Moradabad development authorities. The CM said that Jewar International Airport is near Khurja.