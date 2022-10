Diwali 2022 Totke Goddess Lakshmi blessings whole coriander can prove beneficial for you on Diwali

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:16 AM IST

The day of Diwali is very special to please Goddess Lakshmi and get her blessings. If you also want to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali, then these measures of whole coriander can prove beneficial for you on Diwali.