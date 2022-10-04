NewsVideos

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal talks about the motto of heart care

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
We have to be more aware about our heart functions

All Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health

Trending Videos

Dr. Bappaditya Kumar has an important message for those interested in having healthy heart
Dr. Debojyoti Sarkar explains what one should do to stay away from heart diseases
Dr. Ehsan Ahmed explains what actually happens in a heart attack
Dr. D. Killivalavan explains how to prevent heart diseases
Dr. Saurabh Goel shares interesting facts about heart health