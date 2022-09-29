NewsVideos

Dr. Shahid appeals everybody to be more considerate with matters of heart

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Today spreading awareness about heart diseases is a must

All Videos

Dr. Raghava talks about risk factors leading to heart diseases
Dr. Raghava talks about risk factors leading to heart diseases
Dr. Naveen Kumar Sharma shares an interesting message on world heart day
Dr. Naveen Kumar Sharma shares an interesting message on world heart day
Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Gupta shares some health tips on this world heart day
Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Gupta shares some health tips on this world heart day
Dr. Surya talks about heart attacks in younger age
Dr. Surya talks about heart attacks in younger age
Dr. Kulkarni shares a heart to heart conversation
Dr. Kulkarni shares a heart to heart conversation

Trending Videos

Dr. Raghava talks about risk factors leading to heart diseases
Dr. Naveen Kumar Sharma shares an interesting message on world heart day
Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Gupta shares some health tips on this world heart day
Dr. Surya talks about heart attacks in younger age
Dr. Kulkarni shares a heart to heart conversation