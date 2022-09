If the phone is charged from a public place, then juice hacking can happen

| Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

The habit of charging the smartphone anywhere can make you a victim of hacking. This can also empty your bank account. Police has advised people not to charge their phones in public places like bus stands, railway stations, small restaurants and charging stations. With this you can become a victim of juice jacking or charger hacking.