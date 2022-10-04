NewsVideos

MahaKatha: Lord Shiva became half-woman by the penance of Mother Siddhadatri

Oct 04, 2022
Maa Siddhidatri is worshiped on the ninth day of Navratri. By worshiping him, eight siddhis are attained and one gets freedom from disease, fear, grief and eight siddhis. Maa Siddhidatri is seated on a lotus. The mother has four arms, in which she is holding a mace, a conch shell, a chakra and a lotus flower. The vehicle of mother Siddhidatri is a lion. Mother Siddhidatri has 8 siddhis namely Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva.

