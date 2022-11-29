NewsVideos

New study sheds light on growth of human triple negative breast cancers

Nov 29, 2022
Basal-like breast cancers, also known as triple-negative cancers, are aggressive subtype of breast cancer with limited treatment options. Basal-like cancers can arise from luminal epithelial cells. Proper control of a cellular pathway known as the Hippo pathway prevents the development of triple-negative breast cancer. A better understanding of the cellular mechanisms leading to the development of these cancers is essential to identifying new therapeutic options.

